‘The Same’ - Luis Garcia Compares Fabio Carvhallo to James Milner

Liverpool Legend Luis Garcia believes the reds have unearthed the next James Milner in exciting comments about the red's summer signing exclusively to LFCTV

Fabio Carvhallo was a starlet for Fulham during their promotion push in last season's championship campaign, scoring 10 goals and also racking up eight assists in the meantime in 36 league appearances for Fulham.

Liverpool was quick to sign the promising youngster from Fulham in a deal costing an initial £5million with a further £2.7million in add-ons. Fulham also ensured a 20% sell-on clause was part of any deal for the Portuguese youngster.

''He’s one of those players who you can play in so many positions. We’ve seen Milner play in midfield, as a striker, almost as a goalkeeper and I think Carvalho is the same. We saw him almost in a full-back position and in the middle as we saw the other day,”

Garcia went on to say ''He’s a player who with the ability he’s got and the speed he’s got, he can play in every position on the pitch. If you play him in the midfield onwards he’ll be even better because he has that ability to score."

