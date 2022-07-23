'The season hasn’t even started yet – at least give him a season before judging whether it has been a poor season.' - Pundit on Darwin Nunez

Since singing on Merseyside in a deal worth £67.5million the Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez has been subject to harsh critics, pundit Noel Whelan has leapt to the defence of Liverpool's new front man.

Nunez silenced many of his critics in his latest outing for Jurgen Klopp's side which saw him score four goals after coming on as a substitute against German opposition RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider pundit Noel Whelan said “It’s a lot of money, and with that money there will be criticism and speculation.

“He won’t be the first person that has happened to – it’s happened at every club over the years.

“It takes time to adapt. He’s come from a different country, and there’s a big price on his head."

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Whelan then went on to speak about the critics judging Nunez before he has even kicked a ball in a professional game for Liverpool “The season hasn’t even started yet – at least give him a season before judging whether it has been a poor season.

“I’m glad he’s come to England, he’s supposedly one of the world’s best strikers and I’m excited to see how he gets on.

“Give him time, give him a season – and then we can start handing out the criticism, if it’s warranted.”

