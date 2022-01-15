Skip to main content
'The Signals He Gives Me' - Trent Alexander Arnold On His Understanding With Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Right Side

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been giving an insight into his relationship with Mohamed Salah on Liverpool's right hand side.

Both players have excelled so far this season and have been a major factor in a first half to the campaign that has only seen the Reds lose two matches.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

'It Just Happens Naturally'

When quizzed by The Athletic as to whether his partnership with Salah on the Liverpool right is something they work on in training, the 23 year old admitted a lot of things happen naturally depending on the match situation.

“It just happens naturally.

“It depends on the opposition, too. We are able to identify weaknesses and weak points in our opposition, so throughout the game we might talk about what will work.

"I might say, ‘Stay inside and drag their full-back in as much as you can and leave the space on the outside for me’. 

"Or he might be wider and I’m inside. We just have to identify what it is we can do to hurt the opposition and we adapt to that in-game.

“Our relationship is very natural. We both try to allow each other to play our own game. I will give him the ball and if he is in and around the box I will leave him to it. He will go and express himself, go and do something special. He will do the same for me."

Read More

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

Taking Risks And Giving Signals

The England international believes him and the Egyptian have a good understanding with both players keen to take risks in order to make something happen for the team.

"There is no moaning or arguments. We are two players who understand that we like making things happen, we like to take risks and want to be involved in as many goals as we can so we try to allow each other to do that.

“He is always willing to run. He is quite smart with his movement and his signals. This season we have both understood each other’s signals and body shape a lot more.

“I have an understanding of where and how he wants the ball. The signals he gives me… I can’t really go into the signals. Because the left-backs will be onto them. 

"But there are definitely signals he does which indicate where he wants the ball. It is about making sure I read them and am able to execute those passes.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

'The Signals He Gives Me' - Trent Alexander Arnold On His Understanding With Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Right Side

