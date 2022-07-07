'The Sky Is The Limit' - Joe Gomez Looking To Win It All After Signing New Liverpool Contract
Joe Gomez has set his sights high after it was announced he had signed a new contract at Liverpool.
The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term deal ending speculation about his future.
Liverpool enjoyed an amazing last campaign where they played in every single game across all competitions, winning a domestic cup double and coming agonisingly close in the Premier League and Champions League.
After signing his new deal, Gomez told Liverpoolfc.com that he thinks the team can usurp those achievements next season.
“I think as a group, the sky is the limit. We want to go one, if not two, better than last season and aim for it all.
“We definitely have the ability to do that and the belief is there, it’s just about us taking it one game at a time, like we did last season, and just being true to ourselves, playing the way we play under the gaffer’s guidance.
“Who is to say we can’t go on to do more than we did last season?”
The 2021/22 campaign was a roller coaster ride for Liverpool fans, and if Gomez is even half correct, this campaign could be just as exciting.
