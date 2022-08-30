Skip to main content

'The Sky's The Limit' - Kostas Tsimikas On Getting Assists For Liverpool

The Greek international was delighted with his two assists against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Liverpool finally hit form on Saturday when they beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Reds finally kicked into gear to tear apart the Cherries with a brilliant display.

Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson as a substitute in the 69th minute and within 16 minutes had provided assists for Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz.

The Greek international told Liverpoolfc.com that he is making sure that he is ready whenever an opportunity presents itself.

"For me, I think it was one of the biggest wins I had in my football career so far. I'm very happy I was there and played with the team.

"I try to keep myself ready, to be focused. I don't want to lose even one minute from the time I will be in.

"I'm happy for my two assists. This showed me the sky's the limit. Always I have to be ready, to be 100 percent focused if I want to achieve my personal goal."

LFCTR Verdict

The 26-year-old has proved to be a brilliant signing and is serious competition for Scotland captain Robertson. This is the kind of depth that is needed throughout the squad where a replacement is not a drop-off in terms of quality from a first-choice player.

