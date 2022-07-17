‘The Super League Franchise Project Was a Cartel’ - Finance Expert View on Super League

After Uefa's comments on the proposed European Super League reported by BBC Sport calling the clubs involved a 'Cartel' Finance Expert Kieran Maguire has had his say.

April 18th 2021 saw Florentino Perez announce the launch of a European Super League involving 12 breakaway clubs. Half of the clubs involved in the breakaway way from the Premier League (Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham)

Uefa are currently locked into a legal battle in the European Courts of Justice in Luxembourg with the 3 remaining breakaway clubs, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus,

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Finance Expert Kieran Maguire has agreed with the comments made by Uefa to BBC Sport earlier this week.

“Uefa’s comments have some merit,

“Uefa is itself an organisation which needs more transparency and clarity in terms of the way it makes decisions. But the Super League franchise project was a cartel because it was invitation only. It would have made a mockery of domestic football if clubs only had to turn up in order to participate in this competition.''

"The thing about the Super League was that it is just a snapshot in time. If it was set up 20 years ago, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham wouldn’t have been it.

"These big clubs haven’t always historically been successful. Liverpool went a long time without winning the Premier League, 30 years. They have been successful in Europe but it is still a valid observation."

One thing is for sure, all English football fans are ecstatic that it isn't their club locked into a legal battle and the saga is over for Premier League fans worldwide.

