Skip to main content

‘The Super League Franchise Project Was a Cartel’ - Finance Expert View on Super League

After Uefa's comments on the proposed European Super League reported by BBC Sport calling the clubs involved a 'Cartel' Finance Expert Kieran Maguire has had his say.

April 18th 2021 saw Florentino Perez announce the launch of a European Super League involving 12 breakaway clubs. Half of the clubs involved in the breakaway way from the Premier League (Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham)

Uefa are currently locked into a legal battle in the European Courts of Justice in Luxembourg with the 3 remaining breakaway clubs, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus,

‘Uefa’s Comments Have Some Merit'

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Finance Expert Kieran Maguire has agreed with the comments made by Uefa to BBC Sport earlier this week.

“Uefa’s comments have some merit,

“Uefa is itself an organisation which needs more transparency and clarity in terms of the way it makes decisions. But the Super League franchise project was a cartel because it was invitation only. It would have made a mockery of domestic football if clubs only had to turn up in order to participate in this competition.''

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool fans display their anger at the clubs involvement of the European Super League, they displayed banners outside the world famous Anfield Stadium.

Maguire then went on to say "But the Super League franchise project was a cartel because it was invitation only. It would have made a mockery of domestic football if clubs only had to turn up in order to participate in this competition.

"The thing about the Super League was that it is just a snapshot in time. If it was set up 20 years ago, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham wouldn’t have been it.

"These big clubs haven’t always historically been successful. Liverpool went a long time without winning the Premier League, 30 years. They have been successful in Europe but it is still a valid observation."

One thing is for sure, all English football fans are ecstatic that it isn't their club locked into a legal battle and the saga is over for Premier League fans worldwide.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Sadio Mane
News

'Huge Impact' - Chelsea Goalkeeper On Sadio Mane's Liverpool Exit

By Joe Dixon16 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Quotes

'I Hope This Season I Will Score More' - Ibrahima Konate On Scoring More Goals For Liverpool & Thiago Alcantara's Help

By Neil Andrew50 minutes ago
Amadou Onana
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Eye Move For Belgian Midfielder After Lille Reject West Ham United Bid Of £25m

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Liverpool Look To 'Accelerate' Diogo Jota Contract Talks With Reds Preparing To Offer Long Term Deal

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Liverpool: Summer Transfer Business So Far Including Transfer Fees Paid & Received - Reported Ben Davies Move To Rangers Could Reduce Net Spend Further

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘He’s Incredible’ - David Thompson on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
ben davies lean
Transfers

BREAKING: Liverpool Agree £4million Deal with Rangers for Ben Davies

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Ben Davies
Transfers

'Funds For Jude' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool Have Agreed Deal For Ben Davies With Rangers

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago