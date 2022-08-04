‘The Teams Closest to City and Liverpool Are Probably Chelsea and Tottenham’ - John Barnes on the Premier League Title Race

Almost all Premier League sides have been active in the transfer window this summer, with high profile names such as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus making the switch to rival sides, arrivals of europeon superstars such as Haaland and Nunez, Liverpool legend John Barnes has had his say on the upcoming Premier League title race.

With many adding strength to there sides, the Premier League title race for the 22/23 campaign looks as exciting as ever, speaking exclusively to Bonus Code Bets Barnes believes Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are now closest to closing the gap Liverpool and Manchester City have created.

"I think the teams closest to City and Liverpool are probably Chelsea and Tottenham. Chelsea have recruited well. Obviously, Lukaku is now gone but they’ve brought in Sterling and some good players.

"Tottenham have also brought in some good signings. So although I still think Man City and Liverpool are going to be the top two once again, I think that those two will get closer to them than they did last year."

Barnes went on to add "Arsenal I think will also improve, I still think they’ll be young and inexperienced but I think Chelsea and Tottenham will be up there. Of course for Manchester United things will be hopeful but the harmony and togetherness is still not right,

"They have Ronaldo who wants to go and is still there, will that upset the balance and harmony, will that upset the group, we don’t know. Manchester United have got to sort the harmony out at that football club as well before they can challenge."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |