Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'The Toughest 10 Days Of My Football Career' - Andy Robertson Reflects On End Of Season Agony With Liverpool & Scotland

Andy Robertson has admitted the end to the season for both Liverpool and Scotland has made this the most testing spell of his career.

Andy Robertson

The left-back was again outstanding as Liverpool challenged on four fronts during the 2021/22 season.

After picking up both the Carabao and FA Cups, Jurgen Klopp's team fell agonisingly short of an unprecedented quadruple missing out on the Premier League title by just a point and then losing the UEFA Champions League final.

Robertson then went on to captain Scotland in their delayed World Cup playoff clash against Ukraine but came up short again as Steve Clarke's team lost 3-1 at Hampden Park.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was clearly a challenging and disappointing final 10 days of the season for Robertson, something he admitted (via Anfield Edition) after Scotland's World Cup disappointment.

“Personally, it’s been the toughest 10 days of my football career, of course it has been. Emotionally, mentally, physically, everything. So it’s not been great.”

The 28-year-old now has three UEFA Nations League matches to negotiate with Scotland over the next 11 days before he gets a much-needed break to recharge his batteries for what will no doubt be another busy campaign for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

World Cup
News

Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar

By Neil Andrew3 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Liverpool Expected Summer Transfer Departures - A Busy Time Ahead For Julian Ward? (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior (Real), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) FC Liverpool - Real Madrid Paris, Champions League, Finale
Articles

Ibrahima Konate's Champions League Performance Against Real Madrid Shows Liverpool's Backline Is Set For Years To Come

By Louis Fielden30 minutes ago
Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Transfer Focus To Inter Milan Midfielder As Alternative To Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew58 minutes ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Defender Set To Leave Liverpool This Summer

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kingsley Coman Serge Gnabry Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Gavi
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Two - Gavi And Jacob Ramsey

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
LeBron James
News

LeBron James - NBA Superstar & Liverpool Part Owner Joins The Billionaire Club According To Forbes

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago