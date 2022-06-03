'The Toughest 10 Days Of My Football Career' - Andy Robertson Reflects On End Of Season Agony With Liverpool & Scotland

Andy Robertson has admitted the end to the season for both Liverpool and Scotland has made this the most testing spell of his career.

The left-back was again outstanding as Liverpool challenged on four fronts during the 2021/22 season.

After picking up both the Carabao and FA Cups, Jurgen Klopp's team fell agonisingly short of an unprecedented quadruple missing out on the Premier League title by just a point and then losing the UEFA Champions League final.

Robertson then went on to captain Scotland in their delayed World Cup playoff clash against Ukraine but came up short again as Steve Clarke's team lost 3-1 at Hampden Park.

It was clearly a challenging and disappointing final 10 days of the season for Robertson, something he admitted (via Anfield Edition) after Scotland's World Cup disappointment.

“Personally, it’s been the toughest 10 days of my football career, of course it has been. Emotionally, mentally, physically, everything. So it’s not been great.”

The 28-year-old now has three UEFA Nations League matches to negotiate with Scotland over the next 11 days before he gets a much-needed break to recharge his batteries for what will no doubt be another busy campaign for Liverpool.

