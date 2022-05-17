'The Trophy Is Like The End Of A Job' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara On FA Cup Success

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara spoke after the FA Cup final victory against Chelsea on Saturday about adding to his medal collection and his fortune to have played for two of Europe's biggest clubs.

The 31 year old accumulated a huge medal haul at Bayern Munich and has now added two more since moving to the Merseyside club.

IMAGO / PA Images

The midfielder's influence on the team has grown this season after a difficult start to life at Liverpool and he told Liverpoolfc.com he is enjoying his new challenge on Merseyside.

"That's why in life you need some new challenges, new things.

"Fortunately, I was in two very successful teams and now I'm here at Liverpool – another one – with the aim to win all trophies possible."

Thiago also said the team will continue to try and challenge on all fronts and hopefully the rewards will follow.

"The trophy is like the end of a job, end of a student life. So now we are just trying to win games, trying to compete in every game.

"If it comes, it's great. If not, we are just challenging to win everything that we can."

Liverpool are back in action against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday and details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

