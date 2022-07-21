Skip to main content

'The True Extent Is...' - Medical Expert Provides Update On Injury To Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker

A medical expert has spoken about the outlook for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the Brazilian picked up an injury in pre-season training.

The 29-year-old missed the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday with an abdominal injury and has not appeared in training pictures this week.

Alisson Becker

In an interview with Football Insider, Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries website, explained that he doesn't think the injury is a serious one and believes Alisson has a good chance of being fit for the Community Shield against Manchester City in just over a weeks time.

“This is an abdominal issue. The true extent is that it is nothing too serious, although the demands and the physicality of Alisson’s position mean it can be quite uncomfortable.

“Had it been a Premier League or Champions League, there would have been a decision made as to whether to risk him or not.

“But at this stage in the pre-season programme, it’s not worth taking any risks. There is far less on the line, so it just makes sense to treat it like this.

Alisson Becker

“But it’s nothing too serious and he is in with a good chance of making that Community Shield game against Man City.”

An injury in pre-season is never good as the work done during that period lays the foundations for the season ahead. The issue is compounded as deputy Caoimhin Kelleher is also nursing an injury problem.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be hoping therefore that their brilliant number one can get back up to speed as soon as possible.

