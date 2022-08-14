‘The Way We Play Should Help Strikers’ - Jurgen Klopp on Making Consistent Goalscorers

Jurgen Klopp has evolved many of forwards into consistent goalscorers during his time as manager of Liverpool. The German and his coaching team have evolved the likes of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the manager has revealed the secrets behind his success.

Developing attackers and adding goals to their game has become something of a normality for Klopp and his coaching team. Liverpool's 'original' front three of Mane, Salah and Firmino racked up 338 goals in just five seasons playing together for the side.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website the manager said "It's the way we play, it's the way we played, it's the way we bring the boys in the situations.

"Of course, it's about, 'Is it in yourself or not?' But it's the way we play, with how we position the players, how we protect the players, where we win the balls back and all these kind of things, how the boys can use their speed in these moments when we win the balls back and these kind of things."

Klopp added "That's why they will be in a lot of goalscoring situations and that makes you then the player we remember when you look back. You're right, Sadio scored three against us, I think, when he played for Southampton but it was not that he scored every week – he didn't even start the game when he scored the three against us

"So the consistency came with the confidence, with the teammates, with the structure of our game and all these kind of things. That's what we are working on, so that doesn't change.

"The way we play should help strikers, the way we play should help defenders, last lines, because everybody's involved in that as well, so that's how it is.

"That's as well a little bit why very often midfielders are seen, 'Yeah, but they don't score often enough and they do that' because they keep all the things together. That's how it is. That's it, we will see. But the potential is there for sure."

