Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'The Word From Inside Liverpool Is...' - Reliable Journalist On Future Of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A journalist close to Liverpool has been discussing the future of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a recent article.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract and there have been conflicting reports as to what the future holds for the England international.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

In an article for GoalNeil Jones gave his verdict on Oxlade-Chamberlain's future at Anfield.

"As for Oxlade-Chamberlain, the word from inside Liverpool is that he’s likely to stay, but his contract expires next summer and an offer of £12M would surely offer plenty of temptation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Oxlade-Chamberlain didn’t feature at all in the final two months of last season, though he did make valuable contributions throughout the campaign, not least in January when Salah, Keita, and Sadio Mane were away at AFCON.

"With games coming thick and fast, especially ahead of the World Cup, it is no surprise that managers are looking to give themselves as many options as possible. The more pertinent question, where Liverpool's midfield is concerned, is whether those options can deliver."

All signals at the moment seem to suggest that Liverpool will not re-enter the transfer market for a midfielder this summer so it looks like Oxlade-Chamberlain will spend at least another 12 months at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Mane's Departure Changes Things' - Journalist Close To Liverpool On Possibility Of Jurgen Klopp Changing Formation

By Neil Andrew11 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Former Leeds Striker Critical Of Sadio Mane After Liverpool Exit

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Marco Asensio Has Offers From Liverpool & AC Milan, Real Madrid Will Not Offer Renewal

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Joe Gomez
News

Ex-Tottenham And England Goalkeeper On Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
News

Ex-Arsenal And England Midfielder On Sadio Mane's Liverpool Exit

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Liverpool And Brazil Goalkeeper Alisson Becker On Jordan Henderson

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Swap Adrien Rabiot For Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Quotes

'They Would Have To Replace Him' - Former Player On The Future Of Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago