'The Word From Inside Liverpool Is...' - Reliable Journalist On Future Of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A journalist close to Liverpool has been discussing the future of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a recent article.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract and there have been conflicting reports as to what the future holds for the England international.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In an article for Goal, Neil Jones gave his verdict on Oxlade-Chamberlain's future at Anfield.

"As for Oxlade-Chamberlain, the word from inside Liverpool is that he’s likely to stay, but his contract expires next summer and an offer of £12M would surely offer plenty of temptation.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain didn’t feature at all in the final two months of last season, though he did make valuable contributions throughout the campaign, not least in January when Salah, Keita, and Sadio Mane were away at AFCON.

"With games coming thick and fast, especially ahead of the World Cup, it is no surprise that managers are looking to give themselves as many options as possible. The more pertinent question, where Liverpool's midfield is concerned, is whether those options can deliver."

All signals at the moment seem to suggest that Liverpool will not re-enter the transfer market for a midfielder this summer so it looks like Oxlade-Chamberlain will spend at least another 12 months at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |