'The Worst Business Ever' - Pundit On Liverpool Selling Sadio Mane

Liverpool have endured a disappointing start to the new season with many speculating about the reasons as to why they haven't been able to reach the heights of the previous campaign where they went so close to an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp's team have struggled so far this season. IMAGO / Cover-Images

Manager Jurgen Klopp has not been helped by an injury crisis that has engulfed the club since the start of pre-season but performance levels have dropped below the high standards expected.

Paul Merson explained in his column for Sky Sports that he believes the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich has had a huge impact on the Reds.

"I've said it from day one, in my opinion, selling Sadio Mane was the worst business ever. The bloke scores big, big goals. Go through them, first goals, equalisers, winning goals in last minutes, big goals.

"He led from the front with his closing down, and for me, what they sold him for, I just didn't get it. Darwin Nunez isn't in the same league at the moment. Not in the same league at all.

Paul Merson believes the loss of Sadio Mane has been huge for Liverpool. IMAGO / Revierfoto

"Their problems at the back start from the front. They're not closing down as a unit - you can go on about how talented that front three was, but they closed down from the front. It only took one more pass, and they'd score.

"Now they don't - so teams get through that press, if there is one, then they're into a midfield three which isn't the best in the country, and then you're running at the back four."

LFCTR Verdict

Sadio Mane was a huge player for Liverpool and integral to their success over the past few years under Klopp.

There is no doubt a player of such status would be a huge loss to any club but Merson's suggestion that Nunez was his replacement is not entirely the case as Luis Diaz was brought in to play in the left-wing position that Mane took up for most of his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool need some time to adjust to new players and to get everyone fit and available so they can attempt to recapture their very best form and hopefully that is not far away.

