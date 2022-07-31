'There Is A Lot Of Positives To Take From The Game' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On Community Shield Win

After Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Community Shield for the first time on Saturday the 32-year-old gave his reaction to the Reds 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

"Another great day for the fans and for us as players," said the Reds skipper speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We hadn’t won this trophy yet so it’s nice to do that, but after today we know we are going to enjoy it, but tomorrow we need to focus on next week, the start of the season and be prepared for that.

"We’ve got another game tomorrow, some of the lads will play in that, then we’ve got to prepare for Fulham away, which will be a tough test, and the season gets under way so we need to be ready.

"I thought it was a good game. I thought there were a lot of positives throughout the game," added Henderson.

"We probably should have gone 2-0 up and killed the game off but then they scored to come back into it, but we showed great mentality and great character to keep going and score another two goals, so overall we’ve got to be pleased with the performance.

"It’s obviously the first proper game back so it was going to be intense; City are a fantastic team.

"So you’ve got to work hard for it and we sure did work hard for the result, but we look in good shape and, like I said, there is a lot of positives to take from the game.

"I thought Nunez was really good when he came on, putting himself about and always looked a threat. Thankfully he got a goal as well so that will do his confidence the world of good.

"It was a fantastic goal by Trent, the build-up was good before [and] a great finish. Obviously Mo’s penalty was fantastically executed as well so some really good moments, good goals in the game and overall I thought we deserved to win."

