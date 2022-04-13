Skip to main content
'There Is Even More To Come' - Jurgen Klopp Showers Praise On Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane After Birthday Goal Against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised striker Sadio Mane in his programme notes ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica at Anfield.

Sadio Mane Diogo Jota Andy Robertson

The Senegalese's goal helped Klopp's team to what could be a vital point at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday against Manchester City and in the matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com), the German was keen to single out Mane for praise.

"Everyone who played for us on the day contributed to an important result, but I did want to pick out Sadio.

"It was his 30th birthday on the day of the game and he still looks as fresh and vibrant as when he joined this club as a younger professional.

"He is a machine. What he has done for this club and continues to do puts him in the bracket of 'legend'. For LFC and Senegal he is playing to his highest level possible."

Klopp was also keen to point out that turning 30 is not of any significance to Mane and believes he will get even better.

"What's exciting is how he is getting better and stronger. When you see how he looks after himself and his commitment to his profession, turning 30 for him really is only a number.

"His attitude and character are elite. We are so appreciative of him and I know for sure the levels he reaches at the moment are not the peak – there is even more to come from this very special player."

