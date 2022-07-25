'There Is Nothing To Worry About' - Pundit On Criticism Of Liverpool's Darwin Nunez

A former player has admitted his surprise at critics of new Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after he scored four goals in his team's 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig last week.

After not scoring in the opening pre-season friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, Nunez received criticism on social media for his performances.

He responded in the best possible fashion however scoring four goals in one half against the Bundesliga club.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny explained that he is convinced Nunez will be a big success at Liverpool and played down the early criticism of the player.

“It’s not about how many goals you score or how many you win by. It’s about getting those players fit and ready for the start of the season and minimising injuries.

“It’s always good to score goals, of course it is. It’s confidence. From experience, it’s like goalkeepers getting clean sheets, it is what you are there for.

“I’m sure Nunez will be a hit for Liverpool. I have no doubt about it whatsoever. There is nothing to worry about.

“Four goals against Leipzig isn’t bad, is it? What a brilliant performance from him.”

Nunez responded to his critics in the best possible way, proving exactly why Liverpool paid such a big fee for his services.

Reds fans will be hoping the goals against Leipzig are a sign of things to come as Nunez settles into life at his new club.

