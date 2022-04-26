Skip to main content

'There Was A Lot Of Desire...To Lift The 'Big Ears' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker On Champions League Triumph & Ambitions

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker has been speaking ahead of his team's Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal on Wednesday, about what it means to win the trophy.

The Reds face Unai Emery's team looking to secure a place in the final for the third time in five years.

Alisson Becker Champions League AC Milan

The Brazilian explained to UEFA (via Liverpoolfc.com) that the Champions League is the most difficult trophy to win and after winning it once, it leaves you wanting more and more.

“There was a lot of desire to lift the trophy, to lift the ‘Big Ears’, even before we won the Champions League.

“Winning the Champions League is something special in a player’s career. It is the best possible achievement for a club. It is the toughest competition to win, and we have managed to do it once.

“And when you win it, and you experience that moment, the thought that fills your mind is that you want to be part of that moment again, you want to experience it again."

Alisson acknowledged that winning it for the second time will not be easy but believes the team have the know-how to get over the winners line again.

“We know it is very difficult, but we know how it’s done. We will try our best so that we can do it again this year.”

The match against Villarreal at Anfield kicks off at 8.00pm BST and details of how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

