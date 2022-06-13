Skip to main content
'There Was Clearly A Calculation' - Robbie Fowler On How Liverpool Have Managed The Situation With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has complimented the club on the way it goes about its business around contracts and transfers.

The 47-year-old was speaking in his column in The Mirror when he spoke about how they have managed the contract situations of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah

"But what impresses me about the thinking at Anfield, is nothing is done in haste. Everything is analysed, decisions are made with planning over years, not months.

"There was clearly a calculation they could get Mane and Salah to play this season without agreeing new contracts and NOT down tools. It worked, it has been one of their best-ever seasons.

"But there have been calculations. If they give Mane the money they have to give it to Salah, and then van Dijk and Alisson and everyone else too."

Fowler also believes replacing Mane with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez also makes perfect business sense and Liverpool have the type of model in place regarding recruitment that Manchester United should be looking to follow.

"You can see the thinking with Darwin Nunez. Mane is 30, he’s 22. Selling Mane could raise around £40m, and Nunez cost £80m. BUT. And this is a significant but.

Darwin Nunez

"He’ll most likely be on less than half the wages Mane was asking for. Which over the course of a five-year contract could save them ALL of that extra £40m. On top of that, it doesn’t break the wage structure.

"Looking at it that way, replacing a 30-year-old with a 22-year-old whilst keeping your financial house in order is a bloody good win for Liverpool…and it’s something United must follow."

