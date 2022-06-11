'There Was Talk Of A Refusal Of An X-Ray' - Medical Expert On Reports Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Played With An Injury For Egypt

A medical expert has been speaking about claims that Mohamed Salah recently played with an injury during Egypt's 1-0 victory over Guinea in an AFCON qualifying match.

Reports from the BBC suggested the 29-year-old had even rejected Liverpool's request to have a scan prior to the match.

IMAGO / Sulaiman Pooja

Premier Injuries site owner Ben Dinnery told Football Insider that whilst it's not been confirmed by Salah himself, there is always a risk that any injury could carry forward into the new season if not handled properly.

“At the end of the day, they’re the club paying Salah’s wages. We’re in the close season now, but we’ve seen many examples of players suffering significant setbacks which can roll into the pre-season.

“The caveat is that we’re only reading about this, we don’t know the full details. There was talk of a refusal of an X-ray – but there’s always a possibility of words being mistranslated or misunderstood.

“The quote suggested a refusal, but we haven’t heard from the player about whether that was the case."

Dinnery also said the club versus country debate is always a tricky one as players cannot be stopped from playing for their national teams.

“But the club can’t block him from playing. It certainly wouldn’t be without consequences.

“We saw that during some of the international games in 2021 with the fears surrounding Covid.”

Fortunately, it appears that Salah has escaped significant injury so should be able to return fit and ready for pre-season training ahead of the new campaign.

