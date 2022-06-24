'There Were Ups And Downs' - Loris Karius Reflects On His Liverpool Career

Loris Karius has been speaking about his Liverpool career after he was released from the club earlier this summer.

The German keeper joined Liverpool from FSV Mainz 05 in the summer of 2016 to compete with Simon Mignolet for the number one spot.

Karius eventually established himself as manager Jurgen Klopp's number one choice but endured a difficult end to the 2017/18 season in the UEFA Champions League final.

After suffering a heavy blow at a corner at the start of the second half, Karius made mistakes leading to goals for Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Despite the club carrying out tests that suggested that the stopper had suffered a concussion, the 29-year-old did not make another appearance for Liverpool and was sent out on loan, firstly to Beskitas and then to FC Union Berlin.

After reaching the end of his Liverpool contract this summer, Karius has left the club and is now looking for a new challenge.

He spoke to beIN SPORTS (via Liverpool Echo) about his Reds career and what he is looking for in a new club.

“There were ups and downs. It's part of the game, that's football, but I've developed as a person.

“I'll take my determination with me to my next job. It's about having a good feeling. The club can be in Germany, but also abroad. I just have to feel that the chemistry with those responsible is right, that they have a good feeling about me, and I have a good feeling with them."

Author Verdict

It was a shame how things panned out for Karius at Liverpool as he was clearly a talented keeper but it was always going to be difficult to come back from the disappointment of the Champions League final.

Klopp has spoken highly in the past about Karius' professionalism and ability so let's hope he can kick start his career at a new club.

