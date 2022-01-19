'There Will Be Belief In Their Squad' - Danny Murphy On Why Liverpool Are Still In The Title Race

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been talking about why he thinks the Reds still have a chance of winning the title.

Jurgen Klopp's team currently sit eleven points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad to come.

In his column on the BBC Sport website Murphy acknowledged it would be a struggle for Liverpool but there is still hope.

"With Manchester City's brilliance and the way they are so relentless and clinical when it comes to winning games, it looks like Liverpool are climbing Everest with their title bid this season.

“It's worth remembering they have done it before, though. Right now, catching City looks extremely unlikely but then Jurgen Klopp's side have already beaten the odds to triumph a few times in recent years."

Murphy went on to explain the reasons why he thinks whilst it looks unlikely, Klopp's men still have a chance.

"Firstly, we know this Liverpool team can go on the kind of long winning run they need now.

"They did it in 2018-19 when they took City to the last day of the season, then did it again to win the title in 2019-20, when everyone thought their opportunity had gone.

"The fact they have been the only side in recent years to finish above City, or even go toe-to-toe with them, also means there will be a belief in their squad that they still have a chance.

"There has been a resilience about Liverpool under Klopp for a few years now - they have got the trophies to prove it - so their players will think that way, even if no-one else does. They won't be giving up yet."

