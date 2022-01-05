'There Will Come A Time When He Wants To Play Regularly' - Former England Goalkeeper On Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking in glowing terms about Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher but has questioned how long they can keep hold of the stopper.

The Ireland international was thrown into action at Chelsea on Sunday after Alisson Becker's 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test and once again proved what a good deputy he has become to the Brazilian.

Kelleher was also the penalty saving hero as Liverpool progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-final past Leicester just before Christmas.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson admitted how impressed he has been with the 23 year old but wasn't certain they can keep him long term.

“He’s developing into a top-quality keeper.

“There will come a time when he wants to play regularly though. He will only sit there for so long.

“Alisson is going to be there long term. If Kelleher has got his head around the fact that he will the long-term successor to Alisson then fair enough. But that could be a long time of playing only in the cup competitions.

“I think he’ll want to start playing every week soon. Every club carries two top-class goalkeepers because there is so many cup competitions. Liverpool will not want to lose him.”

