'There's Nowhere Better To Play Football' - Fabinho On His Life At Liverpool & Aspirations For The Future

Midfielder Fabinho has been speaking in a recent interview about what it's like to play football for Liverpool and what ambitions he has for the future.

The 28 year old made a surprise switch to Liverpool from Monaco in the summer of 2018 and despite taking time to settle is now an automatic choice for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Fabinho

The Brazilian told FourFourTwo magazine (via Liverpoolfc.com) that there is no better place to play football and he can reach his ambitions of winning trophies at the club.

“Liverpool is a special place – there’s nowhere better to play football, so my head is fully focused here.

“I don’t know what my situation will be like in four years, but at this moment I only think of Liverpool. I don’t think about moving to another team or country because I’m very happy here. It’s a special club and, most importantly, one which fights for every trophy.

“What I want for my career is to be part of a competitive side and win as much as possible. And the best place to do that is definitely Liverpool.”

Klopp will be keen to see Fabinho return from international duty without any knocks after Brazil travel to take on Bolivia on Wednesday morning.

The Reds return to action in the Premier League's early match on Saturday against Watford where three points will see them top the table.

