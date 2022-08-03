‘There’s Only Going to Be a Point or Two Between Them So Hopefully Liverpool Can Do It This Year’ - John Barnes on Liverpool Title Hopes

Last season Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, in a title race that went right down to the final day, is more of the same on offer this season? Liverpool legend John Barnes has had his say on the upcoming seasons title race.

Last weekend Liverpool won the Community Shield final at the King Power stadium with a 3-1 victory over title rivals Manchester City, a game that saw Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez win a penalty for the second and then go on to score Liverpool's third and final goal.

Looking ahead to the new season in an exclusive interview with Bonus Code Bets Liverpool legend John Barnes has had his say on if his beloved Liverpool can pip City to the Premier League crown this season "Yes they can but so can Manchester City beat Liverpool to win the title."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Barnes added "When you look at the last game that separated them, last year Liverpool could have beaten City because they played with a level of consistency. This year, I’m expecting the same thing from Liverpool, all we can ask is that we see the same level of consistency they’ve shown in the last two years.

"Man City can do better than that, look at last year, there was nothing Liverpool could do. I expect Liverpool to do the same thing that they’ve done in the last two or three years but so can Man City.

"There’s only going to be a point or two between them so hopefully Liverpool can do it this year.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |