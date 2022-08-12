Skip to main content

'They All Have The Same Chance' - Liverpool’s Midfield | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool are currently suffering an injury crisis, including three midfielders being out of this weekend’s fixtures. Jurgen Klopp speaks about his midfield options ahead of the match against Crystal Palace.

With Thiago Alcantara joining Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the sidelines, The Reds are slowly shortening their midfield options, which may see an opportunity for the likes of Harvey Elliot and Naby Keita to step up. 

Calls from the fanbase to buy a new midfielder are increasing as we speak, however, Jurgen Klopp shut down any transfer talk in today’s pre-match press conference. 

Curtis Jones

The Liverpool manager told the press that he is happy with the options he has in midfield. Klopp then went on to speak about the individual players. 

Harvey Elliot was one midfielder that came up into question first, to which his boss admitted that the youngster does have to step up, just ‘like the others.’

"Harvey played a good pre-season and was really decisive in the games where he came on against City and Fulham. Does he have to step up? Yeah, but like all the others.”

Fabio Carvalho

Klopp also went onto say that Fabio Carvalho and James Milner could also be in contention as they ‘look sharp.’ 

"When you start with 8/9 midfielders, they all have the same chance. Sooner than later, they fulfil their potential and that is what I am looking for.

"Fabio and Millie looked sharp. Hendo played good as the six when we moved him."

Do Liverpool really have the quality in depth in the midfield department?

