'They Are A Fantastic Team' - Liverpool Women Boss Matt Beard On WSL Season Opener

Speaking to the club's official media team in a look ahead to the game, Beard praised the Reds opponents and once again reiterated his confidence in his team's preparations.

"It has and it’s a real tough start for us against the champions. But we feel we are equipped," Beard told Liverpoolfc.com. "We’ve got a good squad; we’ve got a good balance of youth and experience.

"I feel the players we have added have strengthened the XI and competition for places and that was something that was really important to do, especially with the recruitment.

"We did that last year, we recruited in mind last year with potentially getting promoted, so we’ve gone on a similar sort of process. We feel we can compete in the division.

"We’ve had a challenging pre-season. We played Manchester City, West Ham, Aston Villa, Manchester United, so we’ve given ourselves a good test against different types of teams on different journeys in the WSL.

"Throughout that pre-season we gave a good account of ourselves," added Beard.

"I understand pre-season is pre-season and when you are playing for points it’s completely different, but we have given ourselves plenty of learnings in them games and we can take confidence from our performances in them as well."

"They [Chelsea] are a fantastic team. They have won the league three years on the spin, so that tells you all you need to know.

"As I said just before, we have had a good pre-season and we have challenged ourselves against a team like Manchester United that’s trying to break into that top three and Champions League spots.

"We played against Manchester City, so we’ve given ourselves a good learning curve going into this game.

"We know it’s not going to be easy by any stretch of the imagination, especially with the players they’ve brought in over summer," added Beard.

"But we will be setting up to try and get something out of the game as we always do. I’m confident we can give a good account of ourselves and let’s see what it brings.

