'They Are Fighting To Stay In The Top Four' - Pundit On Liverpool's Title Hopes

After Liverpool drew a blank in the goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, Gabby Agbonlahor wrote off the title chances of Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Reds came up against an inspired display from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and hit the woodwork three times.

Frank Lampard's team also had their chances however with Tom Davies hitting the post and Conor Coady seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

Speaking on TalkSPORT and as reported by the Liverpool Echo, Agbonlahor wrote off Liverpool's title hopes and said they are battling it out with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham for the Champions League spots.

“100 percent. This is not a battle for the title, Liverpool, for me, are not fighting for the Premier League title this season.

“They are fighting to stay in the top four because Arsenal are on it. Spurs are on it. They know how to win games. They have that winning mentality. There is something missing in that side. That is the sort of game where you would rely on Mane to come up with some sort of brilliance and make a goal. Mane’s runs would open up more space for Salah.

“Salah doesn’t look like he’s going to score and that is not like Mo Salah. He has to come out wide and find space. The midfield didn’t work. They played Fabinho as a sitter and in front of him Elliott and Carvalho. It just didn’t work for me today.

“At the back, Robertson was dropped, Trent got taken off after 60 minutes. Something isn’t right with that defence with Liverpool and they are dropping too many points.”

It is clear Liverpool have not been at their best this season and whilst some of that is down to below-par performances, the injury situation at the club cannot be ignored.

To write them off at this stage however when they are just six points behind leaders Arsenal with 32 games to play seems a little extreme.

