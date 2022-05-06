Skip to main content

'They Are Now Massive Favourites' - Jurgen Klopp Claims Real Madrid Have Advantage Over Liverpool In Champions League Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about his team's Champions League final with Real Madrid at the end of the month and made a surprise admission.

The Reds came through a difficult moment against Villarreal in midweek to run out 5-2 winners in their semi-final before Los Blancos shocked Manchester City with a dramatic comeback in the other tie.

Jurgen Klopp Carlo Ancelotti

Speaking at the pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) for the crucial Premier League clash with Tottenham on Saturday, Klopp believes that the La Liga side are now clear favourites to take the trophy.

“It seems to be our destiny. It was strange and unlucky for City, but what Madrid did is outstanding. They got through against PSG, Chelsea and City. We said it before we played Villarreal, if you knockout Bayern you deserve to be in the semi-final - and if you knockout these three guys, then you definitely deserve to be in the final.

“They are now the massive favourites with all the experience they have and all these kind of things. We are more experienced than we were, probably, but it's obviously not to compare. A lot of players are still in for them and for us, which is a good sign as well.

Klopp also had praise for his opposite number, Carlo Ancelotti, who has guided Real past PSG, Chelsea, and City in the knockout stages.

“It will be great. We were not happy that night, that's clear, but it is a while ago. I'm happy to go there and give it a try, but until then, there are a lot of games to play and you will ask so many questions about Real Madrid between now and then, so I think we can stop here.

“What Carlo did there is absolutely incredible - and if you go to a final, I think it's good to have the idea that you want to win it and that's what we will work on in the week between the 22nd and the 28th, not before."

