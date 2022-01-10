'They Are Ready' - Liverpool Coach Praises Conor Bradley And Owen Beck Impact
Liverpool transitional coach Vitor Matos has praised the influence of young full-backs Conor Bradley and Owen Beck when called upon in the first-team this campaign.
Northern Irishman Bradley particularly impressed in the 4-1 Shrewsbury Town win yesterday, setting up two goals in a shaky Reds performance.
Beck was excellent when he replaced Kostas Tsimikas against Leicester in the League Cup, and Matos singled them both out for having very good effect for the Reds' this campaign.
“Both are having a very positive and encouraging development. They had an impressive pre-season with the first team showing that in the short-term they are ready for senior-level exposure.
“We can also see that from the Under-23s and in the UEFA Youth League. Owen is among the most consistent players in the U23s and we can see in each performance how much passion and effort is putting in, so I only have good words about them.”
