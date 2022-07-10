'They Are Taking A Big Chance' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Are Gambling With Their Summer Transfer Activity

A former Arsenal and England player believes that Liverpool have taken a gamble with their transfer business this summer.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window which has seen Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay brought to the club.

Going out however are Divock Origi to AC Milan, Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, and Takumi Minamino to Monaco.

In his column in sportskeeda, Paul Merson explained he thinks Liverpool are taking a risk with the business they have done.

"They're taking a big chance by letting Sadio Mane leave the club. He's scored big goals for Liverpool. If Darwin Nunez doesn't settle in quickly, Liverpool's title race could be over in a New York minute! They came back and closed the gap with City last season, but they still didn't win the Premier League, did they?

IMAGO / Sven Simon

"Both Liverpool and Nunez need to hit the ground running in August. The other teams didn't know Luis Diaz when he first joined Liverpool - they'll have plans in place to stop him now. I'm a bit worried for Liverpool at the moment."

There is no doubt that Mane will be a huge loss to Liverpool but they should still have enough attacking firepower to ensure they remain on track to challenge on all fronts again.

