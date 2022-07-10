Skip to main content

'They Are Taking A Big Chance' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Are Gambling With Their Summer Transfer Activity

A former Arsenal and England player believes that Liverpool have taken a gamble with their transfer business this summer.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window which has seen Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay brought to the club.

Going out however are Divock Origi to AC Milan, Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, and Takumi Minamino to Monaco.

In his column in sportskeeda, Paul Merson explained he thinks Liverpool are taking a risk with the business they have done.

"They're taking a big chance by letting Sadio Mane leave the club. He's scored big goals for Liverpool. If Darwin Nunez doesn't settle in quickly, Liverpool's title race could be over in a New York minute! They came back and closed the gap with City last season, but they still didn't win the Premier League, did they?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sadio Mane

"Both Liverpool and Nunez need to hit the ground running in August. The other teams didn't know Luis Diaz when he first joined Liverpool - they'll have plans in place to stop him now. I'm a bit worried for Liverpool at the moment."

There is no doubt that Mane will be a huge loss to Liverpool but they should still have enough attacking firepower to ensure they remain on track to challenge on all fronts again.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool
News

Watch: Liverpool Squad Receive Amazing Ovation As They Touch Down In Bangkok - 37 Man Travelling Party Revealed

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
News

Caoimhin Kelleher Amongst Names Left Out Of Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

By Neil Andrew45 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Will' Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham This Summer

By Damon Carr48 minutes ago
Liverpool In Bangkok
News

Revealed: 37 Man Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luis Garcia
Articles

Watch: Masters Football Vlog From A Liverpool Fan Perspective

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

'It's A Testament To Their Academy' - Pundit Lauds Liverpool Youth Set Up As They Look To Cash In On Defender

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'We Will See A Shift In The Way Liverpool Play' - Darwin Nunez Signing Tipped To Change Jurgen Klopp Approach

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'I Am A Big Fan Of Utilising The Loan System' - Former England International On Immediate Liverpool Future Of New Signing Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago