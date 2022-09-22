'They Are Targeting Him' - Former Liverpool Player On Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the target of criticism amid his team’s indifferent start to the season.

The England international continues to excel going forward but there continues to be questions raised over his defensive abilities.

Glen Johnson told Genting Casino that he thinks opposition teams are targeting the 23-year-old but he will overcome his recent issues.

“Trent is a target and every team has to find a weakness in a side and they are targeting him.

“He can defend it’s just about concentration and positional play. Once he works that out it’s not that difficult as Liverpool have the ball most of the time and he only needs to switch on those three or four moments when the opponents are threatening.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Alexander-Arnold has not been at his best this season and his desire to defend particularly against Napoli could be questionned.

The team itself have been struggling however which means that these moments are exacerbated.

If they can settle back into a decent run of form, Alexander-Arnold will be key to that and the critics will soon move their focus elsewhere.

