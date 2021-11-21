Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
'They Are Unbeatable' - Former Man United Striker Hails Anfield Atmosphere

Author:

Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield yesterday, and a former Reds striker has hailed the unbeatability of the atmosphere in L4.

Michael Owen scored over 100 goals for Liverpool in his time with the Reds, winning the Ballon D'or in 2001 - also featuring for Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City.

He attributed yesterday's win to the form of the Anfield crowd who particularly impacted the match after Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta 

“When Anfield is rocking, when it’s a big game, when Arsenal come to town, it’s so difficult. I’d use the word almost unbeatable at Anfield, they’re that good. They are at the top of their game."

“Just listen to ex-players, listen to current players, nobody takes anything from Anfield, or very few. It’s not just a flash in a pan, we’ve seen it for so many years. Going back to the great Champions League nights, Barcelona at 3-0 down, there’s so many examples.”

The likes of Cesc Fabregas have praised the atmosphere in recent weeks, and it seems to have made another 

