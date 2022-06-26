Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'They Can't Really Afford' - Former Player On Contract Situation Of Naby Keita At Liverpool

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about Naby Keita's contract situation at Liverpool in a recent interview.

The 27-year-old has just 12 months left of his current deal and reports have suggested that talks to extend that will get underway soon.

Naby Keita Danny Ings

In an interview with Football Insider, Robinson admitted he had been impressed with the performances of the Guinea international last season.

“It is important that they keep Keita.

“He had a lot of game time last season and he played well. I was really impressed by him.

“When you consider that (Sadio) Mane has gone and that (Mohamed) Salah and (Roberto) Firmino only have a year left it is important that you keep Keita. You don’t want too much upheaval in the squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Keita played a lot better than people expected him to this year. I think he was excellent at times."

There was no doubt in Robinson's eyes that Liverpool should get Keita tied down to a new deal as soon as possible.

“It is very important that they keep him in my eyes. He has been much improved.

“You have to remember that they lost Wijnaldum last year and did not replace him. They can’t really afford to lose another.”

After probably his best season since joining Liverpool in 2018, it makes sense to embrace the upturn in Keita's form and fitness by keeping him at Anfield for longer with news on his future is expected over the coming weeks.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'He's Shown Glimpses' - Former Player On Imminent Transfer Of Takumi Minamino From Liverpool To Monaco

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Opinions

Selling Mohamed Salah This Summer May Be Liverpool's Best Option

By Owen Cummings27 minutes ago
Otavio
Transfers

Report: Porto Expecting Otavio Bid From Liverpool Next Week

By Neil Andrew57 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
Articles

Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez Show Off Incredible Physiques Ahead Of Liverpool Pre-Season Training

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Articles

Watch: 'Jordan Henderson Is Never Done' Documentary Presented By Nike Football

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Takumi Minamino - Monaco Boss Appears To Confirm Transfer From Liverpool To Ligue 1 Club

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Two Fantastic Players' - Alan Shearer Looking Forward To Seeing Erling Haaland & Darwin Nunez In Action As Manchester City & Liverpool Battle For Premier League Glory

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Former Liverpool Player Claims Transfer Move For Real Madrid Attacker Will Be 'Difficult'

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago