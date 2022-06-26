'They Can't Really Afford' - Former Player On Contract Situation Of Naby Keita At Liverpool

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about Naby Keita's contract situation at Liverpool in a recent interview.

The 27-year-old has just 12 months left of his current deal and reports have suggested that talks to extend that will get underway soon.

In an interview with Football Insider, Robinson admitted he had been impressed with the performances of the Guinea international last season.

“It is important that they keep Keita.

“He had a lot of game time last season and he played well. I was really impressed by him.

“When you consider that (Sadio) Mane has gone and that (Mohamed) Salah and (Roberto) Firmino only have a year left it is important that you keep Keita. You don’t want too much upheaval in the squad.

“Keita played a lot better than people expected him to this year. I think he was excellent at times."

There was no doubt in Robinson's eyes that Liverpool should get Keita tied down to a new deal as soon as possible.

“It is very important that they keep him in my eyes. He has been much improved.

“You have to remember that they lost Wijnaldum last year and did not replace him. They can’t really afford to lose another.”

After probably his best season since joining Liverpool in 2018, it makes sense to embrace the upturn in Keita's form and fitness by keeping him at Anfield for longer with news on his future is expected over the coming weeks.

