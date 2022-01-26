Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'They Care About Everything' - Claudio Taffarel On Life At Liverpool

At the end of last year, Jurgen Klopp made what seemed like a shock move at the time in bringing in another goalkeeper coach, Brazilian legend, Claudio Taffarel.

It was an unexpected move but the World Cup winner, who works with Alisson as part of the Brazilian national team, was brought in to bolster the goalkeeping coaching team.

Head keeper coach John Achterberg explained how Taffarel has added fresh ideas and flexibility to the goalkeeping department allowing them to focus on all the required  aspects for all the keepers.

Claudio Taffarel

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Taffarel told them that the move for him has been even better than he could have imagined.

“When we came here, I knew it would be very good for me and for my career. But now I am here, I feel even better than I thought I would.” 

“It is so nice. It’s such a big club and all the history is unbelievable. It’s really, really good."

Read More

As have others commented before him, Taffarel confirmed how helpful and nice people working at the club and in the local community are.

“I thought that maybe because it is such a big club they would not be interested in the small things, the small details, but I was wrong!

“They are interested in everything: making you feel comfortable at home, asking if you need something. Everything, they care about everything, so this is very, very good. They have people who can help you at any time and in any situation. This makes you feel comfortable.

“I cannot speak very good English but people at the club support me so much, and also people outside the club too: in the street, in the supermarket. People are very kind and they want to help, they want you to feel good. It’s very nice for us here."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Claudio Taffarel
Quotes

'They Care About Everything' - Claudio Taffarel On Life At Liverpool

40 seconds ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Articles

Photo: Amazing Liverpool x Nike Green & White Fan Concept Kit

39 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen
Quotes

'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane Great Goal Against Cape Verde Helps Senegal Into AFCON Quarter Finals But Liverpool Man Substituted After Worrying Clash Of Heads

2 hours ago
Malick Thiaw
Transfers

Report: Milan To Rival Liverpool For Schalke Wonderkid

2 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'Yes We Like Him' - Liverpool Interest In Fulham's Fabio Carvalho Confirmed By Journalist Close To The Club

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
News

Watch: Sadio Mane World Class Goal Gives Senegal The Lead Against Cape Verde At AFCON

2 hours ago
Diogo Jota Roberto Firmino Fabinho
Quotes

'This Guy Can Score Goals' - Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota On How His Position Changed

3 hours ago