Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'They Don't Have Anyone Else Like Him' - Former Player On Influence Of Thiago Alcantara At Liverpool

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been reflecting on Thiago Alcantara's disappointment at missing the Carabao Cup final, and the midfielder's injury problems.

Thiago

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell explained that he doesn't feel Liverpool have anyone similar to replace Thiago when he is out and how disappointing it must have been for the Spanish international to miss the Wembley showpiece.

“They don’t have anyone else like him so it’s a blow.

“A lot of people think the League Cup is a Mickey Mouse cup but that is nonsense. You could see how much it meant to Thiago. When you get to the final, it’s massive.

“Those are the games you want to play in. Thiago was desperate to play. It would have been his Wembley debut. I was sad for Thiago. It clearly means a lot."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

Campbell went on to say that whilst he is going to miss some key games, the 30 year old will be desperate to play his part in what promises to be an exciting end to the title race.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game. It’s sad for him because he knows he’s missing crucial games. Liverpool are closing in on City. Can they catch them? That’s the big challenge. Thiago will want to be a part of it.

“I don’t think his season is over but he’s gonna miss some time. He did not come to Liverpool to mess around. He came to win trophies.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Thiago
Quotes

'They Don't Have Anyone Else Like Him' - Former Player On Influence Of Thiago Alcantara

By Neil Andrew36 seconds ago
Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Bayern Munich v Red Bull Salzburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Reliable Journalist Confirms Jurgen Klopp 'Will' Leave In 2024 After Promising Family

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Hits Crossbar From Halfway Line In Attempt To Recreate Sensational David Beckham Goal

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
David De Gea
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference| Liverpool vs West Ham | Title Race With Manchester City | 'No Time To Rest'

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Manchester United
Non LFC

'Ole Never Let Us Down Against City' - Fans React To Manchester United's Derby Defeat

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago