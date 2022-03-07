'They Don't Have Anyone Else Like Him' - Former Player On Influence Of Thiago Alcantara At Liverpool

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been reflecting on Thiago Alcantara's disappointment at missing the Carabao Cup final, and the midfielder's injury problems.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell explained that he doesn't feel Liverpool have anyone similar to replace Thiago when he is out and how disappointing it must have been for the Spanish international to miss the Wembley showpiece.

“They don’t have anyone else like him so it’s a blow.

“A lot of people think the League Cup is a Mickey Mouse cup but that is nonsense. You could see how much it meant to Thiago. When you get to the final, it’s massive.

“Those are the games you want to play in. Thiago was desperate to play. It would have been his Wembley debut. I was sad for Thiago. It clearly means a lot."

Campbell went on to say that whilst he is going to miss some key games, the 30 year old will be desperate to play his part in what promises to be an exciting end to the title race.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game. It’s sad for him because he knows he’s missing crucial games. Liverpool are closing in on City. Can they catch them? That’s the big challenge. Thiago will want to be a part of it.

“I don’t think his season is over but he’s gonna miss some time. He did not come to Liverpool to mess around. He came to win trophies.”

