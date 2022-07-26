‘They Have a Duty of Care. They Need to Work With Players to Teach Them How to Manage Themselves on and off the Pitch’ - Medical Expert on New Premier League Deal

The PFA last week confirmed a new £25million deal had been struck with the Premier League with the focus of the money to be used on promoting player welfare, anti-discrimination initiatives and research into head injuries.

Many recent campaigns from players have been spearheaded by Liverpool and England International Jordan Henderson, who has used his voice and platform for the greater good, with campaigns like Hope United and many more.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider medical expert Ben Dinnery has revealed that he feels the new deal struck is fantastic news saying “Players are now faced with a huge set of challenges,

“They are under the spotlight and scrutinised through social media 24 hours per day. There is a recognition now from the PFA and the Premier League that they need to move with the times.

“They have a duty of care. They need to work with players to teach them how to manage themselves on and off the pitch."

Dinnery then went on to discuss the use of funding for researching head injuries “With regard to head injuries, this subject matter isn’t going to go away. It is going to be part of a lot of conversations moving forward.

“Any funding or research that can go towards that can only be a good thing.”

