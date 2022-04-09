'They Have More Of An Advantage' - Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Huge Premier League Clash With Manchester City

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been speaking ahead of his team's huge Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds head to the Etihad Stadium a point behind Pep Guardiola's team and despite Liverpool's brilliant form of late, Salah told Sky Sports (via Liverpoolfc.com) he believes City still hold an advantage.

"They are a point ahead and play at home. I think that gives them more of an advantage.

"Hopefully we will win the next game but if you ask me about advantage, they have more of an advantage because they are a point ahead and are at home.

"The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger."

Salah knows though that he and his teammates are used to the pressure situations and admitted manager Jurgen Klopp has told them to enjoy the moment.

"However, we are experienced players now and we've played together for four or five years. We know how to play big games.

"The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it."

The match at the Etihad Stadium kicks off at 4.30pm BST.

