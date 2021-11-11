Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'They Help Us Massively': Liverpool Academy Graduate Neco Williams Hails Pep Ljinders And Vitor Matos

Author:

Liverpool right-back Neco Williams has praised Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Ljinders and elite development coach Vitor Matos.

The Welshman began first-team training and made his Liverpool debut under the pair's stewardship and guidance, and has gone on to make 28 appearances for the first-team thus far.

neco-williams

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Williams heaped praise on the two coaches who have been tremendously important to his development.

'With Pep, I think he was the U16 coach when I was 15, but I was playing a few games and I had Pep then.

'You could tell then from when I was training with him that he was an unbelievable coach. He has a massive trust in all the young players that come up, train and play games.

Read More

'And especially playing Carabao Cup games, it gives a chance for the young lads, the players who haven't played as much game time as others, a massive chance to impress not only the manager but Pep as well.

'Same with Vitor. He has helped me massively. He's been there from the first day I've trained with the first team and he had massive trust in me.

'I think those two especially, they're always watching the Academy lads – the U23s, the U18s – and whenever they see talent, they bring them up here and train.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

neco williams
Interviews

'They Help Us Massively': Liverpool Academy Graduate Neco Williams Hails Pep Ljinders And Vitor Matos

19 seconds ago
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfers

Liverpool Trail Manchester City In Race For Russian Wonderkid Arsen Zakharyan

30 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Steven Gerrard To Sign Two And A Half Year Contract At Aston Villa

36 minutes ago
Liverpool Sadio Mane
Articles

Outgoing Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Drops Huge Hint About His Favourite Player

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

'We Have Evolved': Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Connection With Mo Salah

2 hours ago
Paul Glatzel
Media

Watch: Paul Glatzel Scores First Senior Goals For Tranmere Rovers

3 hours ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Torino Centre Back Gleison Bremer With Serie A Rivals Napoli Also Monitoring

11 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
News

Report: Manchester United Confident Former Liverpool And Current Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Will Take Over For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

12 hours ago