'They Looked Sharp' - Liverpool Journalist On The Reds Open Training Session In Bangkok

Liverpool reporter for the Athletic James Pearce has been giving his reaction to the Reds first open training session at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

Liverpool were training ahead of a pre-season friendly match against Premier League rivals Manchester United tomorrow evening which will be available to watch on LFCTV GO.

IMAGO / PA Images

"This place will be absolutely bouncing tomorrow for Liverpool's first pre-season friendly of the summer against Premier League rivals Manchester United." Pearce said in a video on Twitter.

"In terms of tonights session, Darwin Nunez got a fantastic reception from the supporters here. He didn't complete the session, he came off late on due to blisters on his foot.

"Nothing to worry about there." Pearce added.

"As for Thiago and Diogo Jota they both did some running drills towards the end away from the main group. Again though nothing to be concerned about.

"Jota especially has been completing his rehab after a hamstring injury suffered playing for Portugal against Switzerland in June. They looked, sharp, they looked fit, they looked strong.

"Looking forward to getting the first glimpse of the Reds in pre-season tomorrow."