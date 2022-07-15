'They Managed To Cut Those Mistakes Out' - Liverpool Journalist Gives Verdict On Reds Performance Against Crystal Palace

Chief Writer for the Liverpool Echo Ian Doyle has given his verdict on how the Reds' final pre-season friendly in Asia played out earlier on today against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's men faced Patrick Vieira's Palace side at the Singapore National Stadium where the Reds cruised to a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

"Today on the field was a success." Doyle said speaking in a video he posted on Twitter.

"Liverpool weren't awful against Manchester United the other day, they obviously just made quite a few individual mistakes in that game which cost them the victory.

"Here today they [Liverpool] managed to cut those mistakes out and played very well going forward. Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in particular both shone." Added Doyle.

"I also thought Roberto Firmino did quite well in the first half. Then suddenly there was this increase in energy from the crowd and within the team when Mohamed Salah came on.

"He [Salah] linked up incredibly well with Trent Alexander-Arnold and that's how Liverpool's second goal came.

"Alexander-Arnold flicking the ball to Salah inside the area whose left footed shot took a deflection and went into the goal, wrong footing the Crystal Palace goalkeeper."

Liverpool will now depart Asia and prepare to face RB Leipzig in Germany on the 21st July which will be their third pre-season game as the countdown to August begins to ramp up.

