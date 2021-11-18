'They Must Adapt The Best They Can' - Kevin Phillips On Behind The Scenes Change At Liverpool

Former player Kevin Phillips has been speaking to Football Insider about how Liverpool need to adapt to cope with the loss of one of their most valuable assets.

Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool is one that has drawn many plaudits as he took them to Champions League glory and then ended their 30 year wait for a league title.

The German manager is the first to admit that he hasn't achieved this on his own with the players and it is about a huge team on the pitch and behind the scenes.

Last week, it was announced by the club that sporting director Michael Edwards would be stepping down from his role at the club at the end of the season.

@SIPA USA

The Englishman has worked alongside Klopp to oversee a very successful period in the club's history with an almost perfect recruitment record.

Edwards will be replaced by his assistant Julian Ward who has been transitioning into the role over recent months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Phillips - 'A Big Blow'

Former England international Phillips is not underestimating the blow in losing Edwards, not just in terms of his role at Liverpool but the risk he could end up at a rival.

“Liverpool have lost an integral part of their behind the scenes operation that has been very successful.

“The key thing, is he being replaced by someone of equal quality? Liverpool will always attract big names but you still need someone clever in that position.

“It is a big blow for Liverpool that will be someone else’s gain. I have seen Edwards being linked with Newcastle and Real Madrid. He is very highly sought-after and so he should be.

“It is a blow but these things happen in football. The club have to adapt the best that they can.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook