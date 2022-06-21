Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'They Seem To Get These Transfers Right' - Pundit On Expectations On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has been speaking about Liverpool's signing of Darwin Nunez in a recent interview.

Liverpool signed the 22-year-old from Benfica in a deal that could rise to a club record fee of £85million if all add-ons criteria are met.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny praised the work of the recruitment team at Anfield who have a brilliant track record with new signings over the past few years.

“They seem to get these transfers right.

“They have been watching this kid for seven years, it shows they have a good scouting system and I’m sure he is going to be an excellent signing.

“Seven years is a long time, since he was a 15-year-old. That means they are absolutely certain he will be a good signing."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kenny admitted that due to the size of the fee, the Uruguayan is expected to perform but believes he has the quality to do so.

“For the money they have spent, he has to do well.

“I’m excited to see him play in the Premier League. What I have seen of him, he looks a real player.

Nunez was outstanding against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals and that has whet the appetite of Reds supporters as they try and move on from Sadio Mane who looks all set to sign for Bayern Munich.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Neco Williams Nat Phillips
Transfers

'The Writing's On The Wall' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Defender Will Be On The Move This Summer

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Quotes

'It Strikes Fear' - Pundit On Whether Liverpool Can Challenge Manchester City For The Premier League Title

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

'A Fine Reputation' - Sir Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool's Latest Signing Calvin Ramsay

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Calvin Ramsey
Transfers

'It's Going To Be Tough' - New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay On Competition For Places And Learning From Trent Alexander-Arnold & Andy Robertson

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

'I'm Quite Versatile' - New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay Explains His Playing Style & Versatility

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Calvin Ramsay Transfer Details - Initial Fee, Add-Ons, Sell-On Clause All Revealed

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Naby Keita Diogo Jota Kostas Tsimikas
News

Report: Liverpool Aiming To Get Four Players To Sign New Contracts This Summer But Could Struggle To Convince One

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Rodrygo
Transfers

Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Continues To Mock Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah After Champions League Victory, Former Red Responds

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago