'They Seem To Get These Transfers Right' - Pundit On Expectations On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has been speaking about Liverpool's signing of Darwin Nunez in a recent interview.

Liverpool signed the 22-year-old from Benfica in a deal that could rise to a club record fee of £85million if all add-ons criteria are met.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny praised the work of the recruitment team at Anfield who have a brilliant track record with new signings over the past few years.

“They seem to get these transfers right.

“They have been watching this kid for seven years, it shows they have a good scouting system and I’m sure he is going to be an excellent signing.

“Seven years is a long time, since he was a 15-year-old. That means they are absolutely certain he will be a good signing."

Kenny admitted that due to the size of the fee, the Uruguayan is expected to perform but believes he has the quality to do so.

“For the money they have spent, he has to do well.

“I’m excited to see him play in the Premier League. What I have seen of him, he looks a real player.

Nunez was outstanding against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals and that has whet the appetite of Reds supporters as they try and move on from Sadio Mane who looks all set to sign for Bayern Munich.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |