Skip to main content

‘They Were Chanting My Name, ‘Nunez, Nunez’ and It Gave Me Goosebumps’ Darwin Nunez on Celebrating in Front of Liverpool Supporters

Darwin Nunez managed 31 minutes off the bench in Liverpool's Community Shield victory over Manchester City last weekend, changing the game once coming on and scoring his first competitive goal in front of Liverpool fans, the Uruguayan has been sharing his thoughts on that passionate celebration.

After Nunez converted his header, the Liverpool end of the King Power stadium erupted, with all the talk prior to the fixture about Haaland, it just had to be Liverpool's new frontman who stole the headlines.

Speaking exclusively to the club website, Nunez spoke about the celebrations, his first in front of the Liverpool faithful, and promised next time he will keep his top on to avoid any further bookings "No, no, I’ll be more cool and calm from now on. 

"It was just right then I didn’t know what to do to celebrate it and, as I said before, it was the adrenaline that made me rip off my shirt."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan international went on to thank the Liverpool fans for welcoming him so warmly "Now I wanted to thank the Liverpool fans because when I went out to start my warm-up, they were chanting my name, ‘Nunez, Nunez’ and it gave me goosebumps. 

"They were also singing my name during the game itself, and that’s really important for a player as it calms you down and gives you a boost in confidence out on the pitch too. So, thanks to all of them once again because they made me feel really good."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘I Don’t Have to Feel Any Added Pressure Right Now That I Have to Play Well and Be Scoring in Every Game’ - Darwin Nunez on Pressure to Score Goals for Liverpool

By Matty Orme8 minutes ago
Craven Cottage
Match Coverage

Fulham v Liverpool: Match Prediction | Premier League Opener

By Damon Carr9 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘I Enjoyed It Hugely Because I Wasn’t Expecting to Score Four Goals’ - Darwin Nunez on His First Liverpool Goals

By Matty Orme18 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Liverpool Defender 'Likely' To Move Into Midfield In Upcoming Game Against Fulham

By Justin Foster1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Elanga
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Target Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In €80million Transfer Swoop

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Darwin Nunez Reveals Which Liverpool Players Have Helped Him Embed Into The Club

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Things Have Been Going Very Well’ - Darwin Nunez on First Weeks at Liverpool

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Virgil van Dijk
News

'It Won’t Be Too Long' - Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Provides Fitness Update

By Justin Foster2 hours ago