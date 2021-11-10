'They Were In The Lead Before The Start' - Porto Midfielder Marko Grujic On Former Club Liverpool

Porto midfielder Marko Grujic has been speaking about the Champions League 'Group of death', his former club Liverpool and his hopes of qualifying for the last 16.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo Grujic has been speaking in a recent interview to Serbian newspaper Sportski Zurnal.

Grujic On Former Club Liverpool

The Serbian international believes the club that he left in the summer had the edge over the other three teams in the group before a ball had been kicked.

“My former club were in the lead even before the start, they played great and justified all expectations."

“We cannot threaten Liverpool after a convincing defeat in the first match. We did not deserve such a convincing defeat at our stadium."

"We will try to be better at Anfield and get closer to the knockout phase. We will have a great opportunity to qualify for the eighth finals against Madrid."

Grujic On Porto's Qualifying Hopes

Grujic is hoping that Porto can secure second spot in a group which on paper was probably the toughest from this year's draw.

As well as Liverpool. Porto are competing with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and a revitalised AC Milan.

"Winning second place in such a strong group would be a great success for us."

"We will try to prepare as best we can, we will have support from the stands and I hope to secure a place among the 16 best teams."

