‘They Were Very Sloppy at the Back’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Draw to Fulham

Liverpool started the season with a draw at Craven Cottage against Fulham on Saturday, after the game, Jurgen Klopp said the team played 'exactly the opposite to how I wanted them to.' Pundit Frank McAvennie has blamed Liverpool's defence for the result.

Although Klopp's side dominated possession within the game with 66.9% and had more shots on target than Fulham, any real threat failed to materialize for Liverpool for large portions of the game.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former West Ham and Scotland international striker McAvennie has singled out Virgil Van Djik and Trent Alexander-Arnold as reasons behind the poor defensive display “They were very sloppy at the back.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] gave the ball away a couple of times. Van Dijk wasn’t up to his best."

IMAGO / Action Plus

McAvennie went on to add “It’s the first game but Klopp got it right after the game, they were lucky to be walking away with a point because they didn’t deserve it. They didn’t deserve to win the game that’s for sure.

“When you’ve got players like Nunez scoring goals like that, he’s a talent. Obviously they’re going to miss Mane but I don’t think they’ll miss him that much when you’ve got talent like that in the team.“

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |