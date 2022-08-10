Skip to main content

‘They Were Very Sloppy at the Back’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Draw to Fulham

Liverpool started the season with a draw at Craven Cottage against Fulham on Saturday, after the game, Jurgen Klopp said the team played 'exactly the opposite to how I wanted them to.' Pundit Frank McAvennie has blamed Liverpool's defence for the result.

Although Klopp's side dominated possession within the game with 66.9% and had more shots on target than Fulham, any real threat failed to materialize for Liverpool for large portions of the game.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former West Ham and Scotland international striker McAvennie has singled out Virgil Van Djik and Trent Alexander-Arnold as reasons behind the poor defensive display  “They were very sloppy at the back.

Trent [Alexander-Arnold] gave the ball away a couple of times. Van Dijk wasn’t up to his best."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virgil van Dijk

McAvennie went on to add “It’s the first game but Klopp got it right after the game, they were lucky to be walking away with a point because they didn’t deserve it. They didn’t deserve to win the game that’s for sure.

When you’ve got players like Nunez scoring goals like that, he’s a talent. Obviously they’re going to miss Mane but I don’t think they’ll miss him that much when you’ve got talent like that in the team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino
Quotes

‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme30 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme10 hours ago
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Liverpool may be Front-Runners to Sign Youri Tielemans after Thiago Injury

By Jim Nichol-Turner10 hours ago
Wolverhampton Wanderers Conor Coady
Non LFC

Former Liverpool Defender Conor Coady Signs on Loan for Everton

By Jim Nichol-Turner10 hours ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Thiago
Transfers

Melissa Reddy: "Liverpool Won't Make Rash Decisions Over Midfielders"

By Jim Nichol-Turner11 hours ago
Jamie Carragher
Quotes

'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

‘We’ll Miss Him, but I Think We Can Cope Without Him’ - John Barnes on Thiago Injury

By Matty Orme12 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane

By Matty Orme13 hours ago