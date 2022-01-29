'They Will Be Feeling Pressure' - Dirk Kuyt On Liverpool's Chase Of Manchester City For The Premier League Title

After Liverpool's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace saw them move to within nine points of Premier League leaders Manchester City, Dirk Kuyt has spoken about his experiences of being front runners and why it is so difficult.

The three points in what proved to be a very difficult match for Jurgen Klopp's team gave the Reds renewed enthusiasm that they could hunt down their rivals considering they have a game in hand and still have a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come.

Speaking in his column on Liverpoolfc.com, Kuyt gave two examples where he had personal experience of the pressure that builds when you are out in front and slip up.

"When I was at Feyenoord and we won the Eredivisie in 2016-17, we were cruising at the top of the table. But when you drop points, you're very much aware that you've handed a chance to your rivals.

"It was crazy. We were in control all season and then we had the chance to win the league against Excelsior – a team already relegated – and we lost 3-0. We then had to win the last game and the pressure was immense.

"It was the same when I was at Fenerbahce in 2013-14. We were controlling the season but once you drop points, you can feel the heat massively."

Kuyt went on to compliment Pep Guardiola's team but believes they will be feeling pressure.

"Obviously Pep Guardiola's City are a brilliant team that's won plenty and are reigning champions, but they will be feeling pressure."

For Liverpool to close the gap, they will need to continue winning every game applying maximum pressure.

The fact players will return from injury and international duty leaving Klopp with almost a full squad to choose from can only help the Reds' chances.

