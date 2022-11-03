'They Will Define Our Season' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Next Run Of WSL Games

It hasn't been the best of starts to life in the WSL for Liverpool with the Reds settling for one win in five games so far this season. However, despite the disappointment of results, boss Matt Beard is satisfied enough with performances.

"It’s been a tough start to the season for us, no doubt about it with the teams we have come up against," said Beard speaking to Liverpool.com.

"If I look back on the recent games, Arsenal, we did OK; Tottenham, second half we played very well and got nothing.

"To lose 2-1 at Manchester City was gutting really, because I think we deserved a point at least, and I was gutted for the girls as well because I do think we deserved something out of it.

"But, unfortunately, they took their chances when they arose, we had two really good chances in the game and didn’t take them. That’s part and parcel of the game but I think we can take a lot of heart from the performance at City.

"The key thing and my message now is we have got a run of games between now and Christmas which will define our season," stated Beard.

"There will be a little bit of pressure on us. But in saying that, if we perform like we have been in the last two-and-a-half games then I’m sure we will be OK.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"On Sunday [6th November] we are back at Prenton Park when we host Aston Villa in the WSL and it will be great to get back out in front of our supporters again.

"It’s going to be an interesting game. They had a great start to the season and they’ve had a few negative results. Knowing Carla Ward as I do, they will certainly be up for this game and they have got a talented team.

"They made a lot of changes in the summer and it takes a little bit of time, probably similar to us a bit, and it’s a game we are looking forward to."

