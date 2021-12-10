Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'They Will Know Why I'm There' - Steven Gerrard In War Cry For Aston Villa Ahead Of Liverpool Fixture

Author:

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the press ahead of his Aston Villa sides' trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The Reds legend is returning for the first time as a manager, and is under no illusion about the speculation around his long-term future.

“For me, I really respect and understand all the noise around the game for obvious reasons because I’m going back to a club where I spent many years. So it brings a smile to my face for a couple of reasons.

“One, because I’ve obviously got a good relationship with a lot of people at the club, I had a fantastic time there, a really good journey, I’m a local boy, the team I supported growing up and I always will support that team, of course.

“But at the same time, it brings a smile to my face because I’ve got the opportunity to go there and compete against a good team, a good manager, with the opportunity to try and win the game. And that’s my only main focus.

Read More

Gerrard remains fully committed to Aston Villa, and has signalled exactly why he's going to Anfield - and it's not just for a good reception.

“I think the noise is for other people to get excited about. For me, it’s about preparing the team in the best way I can to try and get a positive result for Aston Villa, and that’s the way I will be.

“Everyone in that stadium will know me well enough to know what I’m about and what I’m going to Anfield for.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Steven Gerrard Pep Guardiola
Interviews

'They Will Know Why I'm There' - Steven Gerrard In War Cry For Aston Villa Ahead Of Liverpool Fixture

1 minute ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Trigger Gavi Release Clause From Barcelona

33 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Diogo Jota Injury Update & Status For Liverpool V Aston Villa Clash

33 minutes ago
Nat Phillips
News

Liverpool's Nat Phillips Ruled Out After Fracturing Cheekbone In AC Milan Win - Potential Return Date Details

1 hour ago
0_liverpoolastonvilla11
Match Coverage

Team News: Liverpool v Aston Villa - Firmino, Origi, Ings, Targett Updates, Jota Concern, Phillips Out

1 hour ago
Trent
Media

Watch: The Next Beckham? How Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Evolved

2 hours ago
Anfield The Kop
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

3 hours ago
Gini Wijnaldum
Opinions

Opinion: Why Liverpool Should Not Re-Sign PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum

4 hours ago