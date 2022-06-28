Skip to main content
'They Would Have To Replace Him' - Former Player On The Future Of Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

The future of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was discussed in a recent interview with former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

After returning from a serious knee injury at the start of last season, Gomez failed to play as much football as he would have liked which has led to speculation that he could move on this summer.

Joe Gomez

In the interview with Football Insider, Robinson explained that it will be down to the 25-year-old to make up his mind whether to stay and fight it out at Anfield.

“It all depends on how Gomez feels at the club.

“He will be very aware of the opportunities or lack of opportunities he has going into next season. You only have one career.

“Joe Gomez will be frustrated by the amount of game time he had last season. It is up to him and the type of person he is to see if he can continue that. He might seek a move elsewhere."

Joe Gomez

The former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper went on to say that there is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp will be keen to keep the England international but if he were to leave, Liverpool would need to replace him.

“We have already seen huge upheaval at Liverpool this year with Sadio Mane going. If Gomez was to go, I think they would have to replace him.

“It will all come down to the player. Jurgen Klopp will certainly not be looking to move him on. He’s a great player to have in your squad. He isn’t going to play every week though.”

There are even reports suggesting that Gomez could sign a new contract at the club during pre-season so everything points to him giving it another season at Liverpool to try and re-establish himself as the long-term centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk.

