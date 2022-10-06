'They'll Finish Above Liverpool' - Pundit Predicts Arsenal To Outshine Reds In Premier League With Victory

Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face Premier League leaders Arsenal in a huge clash for Jurgen Klopp's team.

The German has seen his side unable to recapture the brilliant form of last season during the new campaign taking just 10 points from their opening seven matches.

Liverpool have struggled to find their best form this season. IMAGO / Xinhua

Speaking in his Sky Sports column, former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson explained that he feels that a win for the home team will mean that they finish above the Reds this season.

"If they win though, they'll finish above Liverpool. If Liverpool got beat three more times all season, Arsenal would have to lose a third of their games to finish behind them.

"If Arsenal finish fourth, it'd still be amazing after being out of the top four for so long. But Liverpool have been so competitive with the points they've put up, it's a massive game on Sunday.

"If Arsenal go 14 points clear on Sunday, it takes Liverpool out of the equation for Arsenal. The main aim for Arsenal is to be in the top four, we've seen what Man City can do, but being in the top four and being competitive, they can't lose that insight or get carried away."

Arsenal have been impressive so far and top the Premier League table. IMAGO / Sportimage

Arsenal were impressive in beating Tottenham 3-1 in the North London derby last week but Merson believes this game represents a bigger challenge for Mikel Arteta's men.

"I always thought the Liverpool game this weekend was going to be harder than the Tottenham game for Arsenal.

It becomes even harder now because of the way Liverpool are at the moment, the way Arsenal are playing, the fans turn up with a lot of expectation this weekend to win that game."

The match on Sunday kicks off at 4.30pm and we will bring more coverage ahead of the huge Premier League clash over the coming days.

